Helping Alzheimer’s and dementia patients during the pandemic

NEW YORK — The pandemic has been hard on everyone, especially those caring for and coping with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

However, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation committed to engaging individuals with dementia and their caretakers with artistic programs during the pandemic.

They did this by granting $500,000 to support the organizations.

Michele Warman, of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and Meredith Wong, of CaringKind, New York City’s leading expert on Alzheimer’s and dementia caregiving and one of the companies that was a recipient of that grant money, spoke to PIX11 about the grant and how they decided to give money to groups.

