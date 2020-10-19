This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Healthy swaps with Brian Mazza — When the pandemic hit some people took advantage of having the time to bake banana bread and eat and drink whatever they wanted. Others chose to double down on themselves because they now had the time to take better care of themselves. Joining us now is Brian Mazza from High Performance Lifestyle Training, who is going to show us some healthy swaps for our diet, if you’ve been overindulging.

