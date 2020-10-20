Healthy, kid-friendly meal ideas

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — It’s easy to get into a food rut. To help shake you out of it, Nicole Young, mother and founder of thebeautifulbody.com, joined PIX11 Tuesday to discuss healthy well-balanced meals that are also kid friendly.

Recipes discussed:

Amount of time to cook: 25-30 mins

Ideal dish: Shrimp spring roll rice bowl (skip shrimp to make it veggie friendly)

perks:

-pinterest-worthy presentation

-great at the table or on the go

-easy to make it meatless

Ingredients:

For rice bowl

1 lb cooked shrimp

3 cups cooked rice (microwave rice is fine)

1 cup shredded cabbage

1 cup shredded carrots

1/2 cup chopped scallions

2 tsps olive oil and 1 1/2 tsp

crushed peanuts and sesame seeds for garnish

Directions

Heat oil in large pan. Add scallions and sauté for 3 minutes on medium heat. Reduce heat to med/low Add carrots and cabbage and stir fry for 2 mins. Remove vegetable mixture. Add another drop of oil to the pan, add cooked rice and stir fry for 2 minutes, add a squeeze of fresh lemon. Remove rice from heat, layer vegetables over rice and then add shrimp, pour sauce over the top and garnish with peanuts or sesame seeds.

For Sauce

1/4 cup rice vinegar

2 tsps soy sauce

1 tsp fresh lemon juice

1/2 tsp sesame oil

Whisk ingredients in a medium size bowl and set aside

Amount of time: 35-40 mins

Dish: Hawaiian pork chops with green beans

perks:

-satisfying but simple to make

-little to no prep required and minimal clean up (entire dish bakes in 1 pan)

Ingredients:

2 1/2 lb boneless pork chops

3 oz seasoned pineapple (diced pineapple seasoned with salt, pepper, paprika and cayenne)

1/2 lb trimmed green beans

1 oz crumbled bacon

1 tsp onion salt

1 tsp lemon pepper

2 oz your favorite sweet and sour sauce

Directions

Preheat oven to 425, Spread green beans evenly across an aluminum pan add 1/2 tsp onion salt and 2 tsp olive oil. Toss and bake for 10 mins.

Then season pork chops with lemon pepper and remaining onion salt. Carefully remove pan from oven after 10 mins, move beans to one side, add pork chops in the empty side of tray and top green beans with bacon bits.

Bake for 25-30 minutes. Carefully remove from oven, plate and top with pineapple salsa, and sauce.

Amount of time to cook: 45 mins

Dish: Beef and broccoli sliders with sweet & sour ketchup

perks:

-grown up tasty but still kid friendly

-includes hidden healthy components

-great to form and freeze or cook and freeze

Ingredients

1 lb. lean ground beef

½ cup cooked brown rice

1/2/ cup chopped broccoli floret tops

2 tbsp. chopped scallions

2 tbsps. chopped shallots

1 tbsp. chopped green peppers

2 tbsps. olive oil separated

½ tsp each ground ginger, ground cumin smoked paprika

1 tsp soy sauce or coconut aminos

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Heat 1 tsp oil in med size skillet then add shallots, scallions and peppers. Sauté for 3-5 mins until shallots are translucent and peppers begin to soften then add broccoli and sauté for

another 5 mins.

Fold in rice stir mixture, remove from heat and let cool to room temp

In a separate bowl combine ground beef with dried spices and soy sauce and blend mixture well by hand. Once beef is seasoned, fold in the rice and vegetables and mix well.

Divide the mixture into sections, roll portions into individual meatballs/sliders and refrigerate for 20-30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 400, heat the remaining oil in the skillet, place chilled meatballs into the pan and sear on each side until brown. Place browned meatballs in a baking dish, cover dish with tin foil and bake for 10 mins. Remove til foin and make uncovered for another 10 minutes. Remove from heat and serve with sweet and spicy ketchup.

Sweet and Sour Ketchup

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 dash soy sauce

½ tsp mustard

1 tsp rice vinegar

¼ tsp honey

Whisk ingredients well. Refrigerate in an air tight container for up to 5 days