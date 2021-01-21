Healing as a nation and moving forward together

NEW YORK — Emotions are still running high following Wednesday’s historic inauguration.

Seeing the first woman and person of color sworn in as the Vice President of the United States was just the beginning of a powerful day of ceremonies that called for the healing of the nation.

Now that the pomp and circumstance is over, how do we move forward? Therapist and relationship expert Dr. Argie Allen Wilson explained how the nation could continue to progress together.

You can pick up a copy of Dr. Allen Wilson’s book “Courageous Conversations Connect.”