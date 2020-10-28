Halloween treats: Jacques Torres’ Halloween chocolate spider with a sweet surprise

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Halloween may look a little different this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t treat the kids to something sweet and creative.

World-famous chocolatier Jacques Torres showed PIX11 how to make a chocolate spider with a sweet surprise.

This recipe has been adapted so you can make this at home. On the show, Jacques tempered 60% dark Belgian chocolate and white Belgian chocolate with orange food color. This recipe will use candy melts that do not need tempering.

Supplies



Your favorite Halloween candy

2 12-ounce bag of black candy Melts

1 12-ounce bag of orange candy Melts

2 latex 5” clear balloons

Candy eyes

Parchment paper or foil

Sheet pan or large platter

Piping Bags

Spatula

Knife

Blow dryer

Directions

Body of Tarantula



Blow up and tie one latex balloon about 4.5”-5” and the second one 2”-2.5”. Line your sheet pan or large platter with parchment paper or foil. Place the black candy melt in a large bowl and melt it in your microwave in 15-second intervals, stirring in between until melted. Take one of the balloons and hold it at the end where you tied the knot. Insert the head of the balloon and lower it for the side to dip in the black chocolate. Get as close to the tied end as possible. Turn and rotate the balloon so the entire balloon is covered in black chocolate. Place the balloon on its side on the parchment paper or foil. Using the second balloon, repeat step 4. When both balloons are completed, place the sheet pan/platter in the refrigerator until the chocolate is set. About 6-10 minutes. Remove each balloon off the sheet pan/platter and place them in the freezer. Leave them in for about 5-10 minutes. Remove from the freezer onto the sheet pan/platter and place it on your table. With a sharp knife, pop the balloons and gently remove the latex from the chocolate. Set aside.

Web



Line your sheet pan or large platter with parchment paper or foil. Place the orange candy melt in a small bowl and melt it in your microwave in 15 second intervals, stirring in between until melted. Place the remaining black candy melt in a large bowl back in the microwave in 15 second intervals, stirring in between until completely liquid again. Pour about 1/3 of the black candy melt on your parchment paper. Use your spatula to spread it to at least 6” round. Pour the orange candy melt in a piping bag. Cut the tip very small. Drizzle from the center of the wet round black chocolate in a circular motion moving toward the outside. Using your knife, while the chocolate is still wet, quickly start from the center and “cut” outward all the way around. This will complete the web design. Place the sheet pan/platter in the refrigerator until the chocolate is set. About 6-10 minutes. Remove from the refrigerator and set aside.

Legs



Line your sheet pan or large platter with parchment paper or foil. Place the remaining black candy melt in a large bowl back in the microwave in 15 second intervals, stirring in between until completely liquid again. Pour about 2/3 of the black candy melt on your parchment paper. Be sure to leave a little to glue the legs on later, about 1-2 ounces. Use your spatula to spread it to an “L” shape with the short side being 4” and the long side 7”. Wait a few minutes just as it starts to set so it’s not as wet, using your knife, cut 6 “L” shaped lines about ½” wide Place the sheet pan/platter in the refrigerator until the chocolate is set. About 6-10 minutes. Remove from the refrigerator and set aside.

Assembly



Use a blow dryer to heat the back of a flat sheet pan or your granite/marble counter. Make it hot to the touch. Take the larger balloon and hold it sideways, melt down the side by rubbing it over the heated area. Fill it with your favorite Halloween candy. Place it with the large opening side down, and the opening end facing you on the center of the chocolate web. Take the smaller balloon, hold it sideways, melt the side, place the opening end facing the larger balloon and stick it to the chocolate web and the larger balloon. Using your piping bag of orange candy melts, decorate the back and head of the tarantula. Stick the eyes on. Fill your piping bag with the remaining black candy melts and stick your legs on. 3 legs on each side.

Place in the center of the table and use a hard wooden spoon or large metal spoon to crack open! Happy Halloween!

What to purchase:

Orange Candy Melts: Wilton Candy Melts or Candy Melts or Candy Melts or Merckens Coating Wafers

Black Candy Melts : Wilton Candy Melts or Candy Melts or Candy Melts

Latex 5” clear balloons

Wilton Disposable Candy Piping Bags, 12-Count

Candy Eyes or Candy Eyes

Your favorite Halloween Candy