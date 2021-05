Actor Henri Esteve plays Javier, a character introduced in the latest season of Freeform’s hit series “Grown-ish.

The actor chatted with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about playing a grad student who gets close to Ana (Francia Raisa) and challenges her in ways she never imagined.

Plus, Esteve reflected a bit on some of his past roles that garnered him early fans.

You can watch new episodes of “Grown-ish” Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform, or stream past seasons now on Hulu.