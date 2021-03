SOHO, Manhattan — SoHo-based organization God’s Love We Deliver is cooking and home-delivering 10,000 meals this Thanksgiving to sick and homebound New Yorkers.

Communications Director Emmett Findley told PIX11’s Kirstin Cole all about the group’s efforts and how the pandemic might have changed some things, but didn’t stop them from giving back.

Learn more about the organization, how you can volunteer or donate to help their cause at their website.