Gloria Estefan talks sharing stories on ‘Red Table Talk: The Estefans’

NEW YORK — Gloria Estefan is a music icon to many, and her story has inspired generations.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner spoke to PIX11 and gave us a look at her new show “Red Table Talk: The Estefans.”

The performer explained what appealed to her most to host her own version of the talk and what it’s like to co-host with her daughter and niece.

Catch “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” on Wednesdays on Facebook Watch.

