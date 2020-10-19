Gloria Estefan talks sharing stories on ‘Red Table Talk: The Estefans’

PIX11 Morning News

by: , , Marcia Parris

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Gloria Estefan is a music icon to many, and her story has inspired generations.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner spoke to PIX11 and gave us a look at her new show “Red Table Talk: The Estefans.”

The performer explained what appealed to her most to host her own version of the talk and what it’s like to co-host with her daughter and niece.

Catch “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” on Wednesdays on Facebook Watch.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss