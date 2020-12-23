Gifts to help you keep your New Year’s resolution

NEW YORK — It’s that time of the year when many of us make resolutions — resolutions we don’t always keep.

Lifestyle Expert Nicole Young shared some gift ideas to keep us inspired.

Resolution: Exercise more Gift: An alltrails.com gift card. This app locates and customizes hiking, biking and running trails in every city, including NYC.

Resolution: Develop better eating habits Meal delivery kit gift cards from homechef.com — Dining in is the safest and easiest way to jumpstart eating habits

Resolution: More “me time”/ find more relaxation time Turn bath time into a spa visit with Babylist and Harding bath & body gift sets.

Resolution: Get more sleep A gift card for Big Fig mattress — it’s the first mattress brand devoted to giving the plus-sized community the best night’s sleep. Flannel pajamas by Lanz of Salzburg (find at Walmart)

Resolution: Save more, spend less Gift cards from off-price retailers like Burlington

