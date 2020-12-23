Gifts to help you keep your New Year’s resolution

PIX11 Morning News

Marcia Parris

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — It’s that time of the year when many of us make resolutions — resolutions we don’t always keep.

Lifestyle Expert Nicole Young shared some gift ideas to keep us inspired.

  • Resolution: Exercise more
    • Gift: An alltrails.com gift card. This app locates and customizes hiking, biking and running trails in every city, including NYC.
  • Resolution: Develop better eating habits
    • Meal delivery kit gift cards from homechef.com — Dining in is the safest and easiest way to jumpstart eating habits
  • Resolution: More “me time”/ find more relaxation time
    • Turn bath time into a spa visit with Babylist and Harding bath & body gift sets.
  • Resolution: Get more sleep
    • A gift card for Big Fig mattress — it’s the first mattress brand devoted to giving the plus-sized community the best night’s sleep.
    • Flannel pajamas by Lanz of Salzburg (find at Walmart)
  • Resolution: Save more, spend less
    • Gift cards from off-price retailers like Burlington

