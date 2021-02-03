Getting a double dose of Lorraine Toussaint with ‘Your Honor’ and ‘The Equalizer’

NEW YORK — Actress Lorraine Toussaint has worked more than 30 years in film and television.

Some of her most memorable roles were in shows such as “Any Day Now,” “Orange is the New Black,” “Rosewood,” and most recently, she took on the role of Flo Kennedy in the film “The Glorias.”

Fans now get a double dose of Toussaint, first in the Showtime series “Your Honor” and also in the upcoming television drama “The Equalizer.”

Toussaint spoke to PIX11 News about what it’s like to be in demand and more about the show “The Equalizer,” which stars Queen Latifah.

Catch Toussaint on Showtime’s “Your Honor” and beginning Sunday on CBS, “The Equalizer.”

