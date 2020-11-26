Get a virtual personalized message from Santa for the kids

NORTH POLE — The coronavirus pandemic might be putting a damper on some holiday traditions, but you can still bring children the Christmas spirit in a new way.

There’s no sitting on Santa’s knee this year, but “It’s The Real Santa” is using technology to get you virtual, personalized greetings from the big man in the red suit himself.

Plus, there’s a special offer for PIX11 viewers! Just enter the promotional code “WPIX” at checkout and you’ll get a discount on your order for a limited time.

Head to ItsTheRealSanta.com now to get your personalized greeting.