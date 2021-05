This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — An assistant professor at Tufts University School of Medicine created the “Fauci Scale” to gauge how her students are handling the stress of 2020, according to an article on The Verge.

The meme also lightens the mood in class.

Marysol Castro used this scale to gauge how her PIX11 cohosts are handling the stress of 2020.