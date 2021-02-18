Games and activities for kids and families during winter storms and a pandemic

The Toy Insider’s Laurie Schacht showed PIX11’s Morning News crew some of the hottest new activities and games to keep kids busy (and their minds working) while families spend more time at home during the pandemic and winter storms.
More information about the products featured in the segment:
Blue’s Clues & You! Talking Build-a-Blue Nine-Piece 3D Puzzle
Ages 3+
MSRP: $14.99
Available on Amazon
Scribble Scrubbies Tattoo Shop
Ages 3+
MSRP: $14.99
Available at Crayola.com and major retailers
Grouch Couch
Ages 5+
MSRP: $19.99
Available at Target, Walmart and on Amazon
Collins Key: Fake Food Mystery Challenge Wheel
Ages 6+
MSRP: $29.99
Available at major retailers
5 Second Rule – 10th Anniversary Edition
Ages 10+
MSRP: $19.99
Available at Target and Walmart
Star Wars: The Mandalorian 500-piece jigsaw puzzles
Ages 14+
MSRP: $9.97
Available on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble
No Stress Chess
Ages 7+
MSRP: $17.95
Available at Target, Walmart, on Amazon and on Winning-Moves.com