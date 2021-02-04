From jerseys to aprons: Former NFL players talk Food Network special ‘Cupcake Guys Training Camp’

PIX11 Morning News

Marcia Parris

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Baking has become a second act for two former NFL players who traded their jerseys for aprons to open a cupcake franchise with a lifelong friend.

Linebacker Brian “Rak” Orakpo and safety Michael “Griff” Griffin, along with their friend “Little Bryan” Hynson, are known as “The Cupcake Guys.”

Now, they’re sharing what they know with budding bakers.

Griffin and Hynson told PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about their Food Network special “Cupcake Guys Training Camp” and what made them get into the cupcake business after professional sports.

They also share who they think will win the Super Bowl.

“Cupcake Guys Training Camp” premieres Saturday at 1 p.m. on Food Network, and streams on Discovery Plus.

