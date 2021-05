NEW YORK — Millions around the world will be watching Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face off against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on their home field in Tampa, Florida.

Football Expert and former star running back of the New York Giants Tiki Barber spoke to PIX11 News’ Marysol Castro about his predictions for the game.

Barber will also be part of a live virtual pre-game show on the social media app Tsu beginning Sunday at 1 p.m.