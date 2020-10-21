Former Gov. David Paterson talks about his unique political journey and his new book

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — David Paterson became the 55th Governor of New York following a scandal involving predecessor Elliot Spitzer.

Much like his path to the governor’s office, his life has been anything but typical — from growing up with a disability, dealing with racism, to finding a voice in politics.

He’s sharing these life and career moments in a new book, “Black, Blind and in Charge: A Story of Visionary Leadership and Overcoming Adversity.”

Former Gov. Paterson joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about it.