Foodie Fix: Milk Street’s Spicy Cumin Beef Noodles

NEW YORK — You may know Milk Street from their cooking classes, podcasts, books or their television show.

Milk Street travels the world seeking out recipes, ingredients, spices, sauces and cookware that will help change the way you cook.

Now, they have a new cookbook called “Cookish: Throw it Together.” Milk Street Editorial Director J.M. Hirsch discussed the cookbook and shared how to make a recipe for Spicy Cumin Beef Noodles.

Hand-formed Chinese ‘belt’ noodles called “biang biang mian” often are paired with warming spices and bold ingredients. For example, spicy cumin lamb is a common match for the broad ribbon-like noodles.

Ingredients:



9-ounce package dried pappardelle pasta

3 tablespoons chili-garlic sauce

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

3 tablespoons neutral oil, divided

1 pound beef steak tips OR flat iron steak,

trimmed, cut into 1½-inch strips, thinly sliced against the grain

4 teaspoons cumin seeds, lightly crushed

Ground black pepper

Directions



Cook the noodles in a large pot of boiling water until tender. (Reserve ¼ cup cooking water, then drain the noodles.)

Into the reserved cooking water, stir the chili-garlic sauce, soy, vinegar and 1 tablespoon of oil. In a 12-inch skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil until shimmering.

Add the steak, cumin seeds and ½ teaspoon pepper.

Stir briefly, then cook without stirring until the meat no longer is pink.

Add the noodles and sauce mixture, then toss.

Optional garnish: Chopped fresh cilantro OR chili oil OR both