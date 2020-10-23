Five types of credit everyone should have

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

New York — Having a bunch of credit can seem very scary, but if you’re looking to boost up your credit score and get the best rates, experts say you’re going to have to mix things up a bit.

Yanely Espinal is the director of educational outreach at Next Gen Personal Finance and YouTuber who goes by the name of “MissBeHelpful.” She spoke with PIX11 about the top five credits everyone should have.