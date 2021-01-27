Fitness giant Tony Horton shares 11-minute workout to transform your fitness

NEW YORK — Is 11 minutes enough time for an effective workout? Fitness giant Tony Horton says it’s possible.

The P90X creator told PIX11’s Dan Mannarino why 11 minutes is all you need to transform your fitness and shared an exclusive PIX11-minute workout created just for our viewers.

PIX11-minute workout:

Primal Flow

  • Beast sidekick through

Crunch Town

  • Boat pumper
  • Four punch crunch

Kickin’ & Punchin’

  • Hook – elbow – cross – knee kick

Head to the Power Nation website to get more fitness info and sign up for Horton’s beta group now.

Plus, check out Power Life by Tony Horton, the fitness and health guru’s line of supplements and more.

