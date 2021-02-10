Fire safety and prevention tips for your home

NEW YORK — Fire safety and prevention has been talked about in schools and at work, but not at home — a place many of us are spending a lot more time in.

Director of FDNY Fire Safety Education Captain Michael Kozo spoke to PIX11 about being careful with extension cords and power strips.

He also discussed the importance of smoke detectors and how many you should have.

For more information about fire safety and prevention, go to www.firesafetyeducation@fdny.nyc.gov or call 718-281-3870, and for digital educational content visit www.fdnysmart.org/connect/