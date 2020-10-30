Fighting the stigma of breast cancer in men

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — As Breast Cancer Awareness Month wraps up, PIX11 is shining a spotlight on breast cancer in men.

According to the CDC, about one in every 100 breast cancer diagnosis in the United States is found in men.

Breast Cancer survivor Marc Futterweit and leading radiologist Dr. Robert Bard spoke to PIX11 to help shed light on the stigma of breast cancer in men.

