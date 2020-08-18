Couple, fertility doctor share experiences with IVF fertility treatment during a pandemic

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, several fertility clinics shut it doors. As a result, some families were forced to stop treatments mid-cycle while others had to cancel their IVF treatments altogether.

Fertility doctor Aimee Eyvazzadeh and couple Anna Wang and Jeremy Tu joined the PIX11 Morning News to share their personal experiences with the IVF fertility treatment during a global pandemic.

While Dr. Eyvazzadeh had a heartbreaking experience having to explain to her patients that fertility treatments are non-urgent procedures,Wang and Tu felt fear and anxiety as they not only faced infertility, but a pandemic as well.

