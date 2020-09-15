Fashion Our Future campaign promotes voter registration, turnout

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Fashion Our Future 2020 is a new campaign bringing fashion designers together to create items encouraging people to register to vote and go out and vote.

Fashion industry veteran Abrima Erwiah told PIX11’s Marysol Castro how and why she co-founded the initiative.

The campaign also drives voter turnout by asking voters to dress up in their most stylish threads as they head to the polls and post a picture of their fashion statement.