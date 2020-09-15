Fashion Our Future campaign promotes voter registration, turnout

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Fashion Our Future 2020 is a new campaign bringing fashion designers together to create items encouraging people to register to vote and go out and vote.

Fashion industry veteran Abrima Erwiah told PIX11’s Marysol Castro how and why she co-founded the initiative.

The campaign also drives voter turnout by asking voters to dress up in their most stylish threads as they head to the polls and post a picture of their fashion statement.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

There could be a spring Sunday washout

Dominion Voting sues Fox News for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

State rep arrested as GA governor signs voting law

Forecast: Mr. G's pick of the weekend

Understanding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger talks 'All American Stories' special

Watch with Dan: Viewers discuss March documentary picks

Getting crafty with Passover foods

Dr. Shereef Elnahal talks NJ's first 100 days of vaccinations, COVID variants