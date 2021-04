Sir John gives Barbie a new look— Sir John is one of the most sought after celebrity makeup artists in the world.

His clients include, Beyonce, Chrissy Tieggan, Zendaya, many more and now he has a new client Barbie!

Sir John shares how he got involved with Barbie and what was behind the looks he created for her. He’s also sharing secrets on how to get that glowing look that Beyonce embodies.