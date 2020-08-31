Family speaks out about experiencing exclusion, separation in Levittown

Created Equal

by: , Veronica Rosario

Posted: / Updated:
LEVITTOWN, N.Y.— The COVID-19 crisis crippled the Black community, and protests over police brutality highlighted lifted the veil on ongoing social injustices faced by black and brown people.

America is facing an unprecedented economic crisis, and again, people of color are at a disadvantage.

In our new series, “Created Equal,” we trace the beginnings of those disadvantages and the extent that local laws, banks, businessmen went to make sure that Blacks don’t ever get to live the American Dream.

Levittown, Long island is considered one of the first mass-produced suburbs in the country, however deeds for the initial homes came with a clause that excluded African Americans.

PIX11’s James Ford spoke to a family who experienced the exclusion firsthand and gave a preview on what to expect in the series.

