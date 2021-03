This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

It’s time for Pix Pets and with fall right around the corner, that may mean more rain.

And let’s be honest no one likes the smell of a wet dog, so why not get them some rain gear!

Kristi Torrington from the online store PatPat shows us what’s new for your pooch.