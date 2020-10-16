Exploring student loan anxiety

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — One Howard University alumni said after graduating from college with piles of debt, he spent a majority of his years focusing on the realities faced by his financial burdens.

He explains all that and more in his new book where he uncovers topics that are both relatable with an added sense of humor.

Michael Arceneaux spoke to PIX11 about his book “I Don’t Want to Die Poor.”