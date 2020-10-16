Exploring student loan anxiety

PIX11 Morning News

by: , Barbara Prempeh

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — One Howard University alumni said after graduating from college with piles of debt, he spent a majority of his years focusing on the realities faced by his financial burdens.

He explains all that and more in his new book where he uncovers topics that are both relatable with an added sense of humor.

Michael Arceneaux spoke to PIX11 about his book “I Don’t Want to Die Poor.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss