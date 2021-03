NEW YORK — We got our first peek at what to expect from the highly anticipated sequel of “Coming to America.”

The teaser trailer for “Coming 2 America” has been trending since it dropped, reminding us that before there was Wakanda, there was Zamunda.

Pop culture film critic Xilla Valentine told PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe what he thought of the trailer and what he expects in the sequel that comes out in three months.