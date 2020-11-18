ER doctor talks coronavirus second wave, hospital preparedness

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Nine months and thousands of deaths later, New York City is in the midst of the second wave of COVID-19, and things could get worse before they get better due to the holidays.

Emergency room Doctor Arabia Mollette remains on the front lines of the pandemic, and she spoke to PIX11 about how everything has been, preparing for the second wave and whether or not hospitals are better equipped.