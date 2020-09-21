Environmentalist wins one year of free rent in New York City

Tracy Chevrier

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Ryan Serhant of “Million Dollar Listing” held a contest to give away one year worth of free rent in New York City to someone who is making a difference in the world.

From 28,000 applicants, Sam Bencheghib was the winner chosen to live in a luxurious New York City skyscraper and work on his plan of combating plastic pollution with his organization, Make a Change.

Marysol Castro caught up with Bencheghib and Serhant on the PIX11 Morning News.

