Environmentalist wins one year of free rent in New York City

NEW YORK — Ryan Serhant of “Million Dollar Listing” held a contest to give away one year worth of free rent in New York City to someone who is making a difference in the world.

From 28,000 applicants, Sam Bencheghib was the winner chosen to live in a luxurious New York City skyscraper and work on his plan of combating plastic pollution with his organization, Make a Change.

Marysol Castro caught up with Bencheghib and Serhant on the PIX11 Morning News.