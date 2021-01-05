El Museo del Barrio takes Three Kings Day celebrations virtual

NEW YORK — If you think the holidays are over, think again!

Latinos all over the world will be celebrating Three Kings Day on Wednesday, and like everything else in our new COVID-19 world, this year’s celebrations will be a little different.

Spanish Harlem’s very own beloved “Tita” told PIX11 about her special appearance during the Three Kings Day celebration and why the day is so significant in Latino communities.

She was also joined by Ana Chireno, El Museo del Barrio’s director of community affairs, who discussed going above and beyond this year’s virtual celebration.

