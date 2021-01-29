Ed’s Lobster Bar cooks up classic and innovate seafood dishes

NEW YORK — With a fresh take on seafood, Ed’s Lobster Bar is cooking up classic and innovative dishes daily.

Chef Ed McFarland cooked up his Shellfish Stew In-House recipe for PIX11 from his winter menu.

Ed’s Lobster Bar in SoHo is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Sag Harbor location is open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday to Sunday.

Recipe:

Shellfish Stew Ingredients



8 mussels

4 clams

1 scallop

1 butterflied jumbo shrimp

1 lobster claw

1 T. olive oil

6 oz. clam juice

6 oz. lobster stock

Pinch anchovy

Shellfish Stew Instructions



Parcook lobster claw for 5 minutes in boiling water Heat 12” sauté pan Add oil Sear scallop and shrimp Add mussels and clams Add clam juice and lobster stock Bring to a boil Add pinch of anchovy Add lobster claw Cover Once mussels and clams are open, plate the dish in a bowl Add roasted red pepper crostini on top of dish (recipe below)

Roasted Red Pepper Crostini Ingredients



3 roasted red peppers

1 oz. anchovies

1 oz. parmesan cheese

2 pinches of chives

1-inch slice of Italian bread or baguette

Roasted Red Pepper Instructions



Toast Italian bread/baguette slice Chop remaining ingredients Mix remaining ingredients together Spread across toasted Italian bread/baguette Add to top of ramen