Ed’s Lobster Bar cooks up classic and innovate seafood dishes

NEW YORK — With a fresh take on seafood, Ed’s Lobster Bar is cooking up classic and innovative dishes daily.
Chef Ed McFarland cooked up his Shellfish Stew In-House recipe for PIX11 from his winter menu.
Ed’s Lobster Bar in SoHo is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The Sag Harbor location is open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday to Sunday.
Recipe:
Shellfish Stew Ingredients
- 8 mussels
- 4 clams
- 1 scallop
- 1 butterflied jumbo shrimp
- 1 lobster claw
- 1 T. olive oil
- 6 oz. clam juice
- 6 oz. lobster stock
- Pinch anchovy
Shellfish Stew Instructions
- Parcook lobster claw for 5 minutes in boiling water
- Heat 12” sauté pan
- Add oil
- Sear scallop and shrimp
- Add mussels and clams
- Add clam juice and lobster stock
- Bring to a boil
- Add pinch of anchovy
- Add lobster claw
- Cover
- Once mussels and clams are open, plate the dish in a bowl
- Add roasted red pepper crostini on top of dish (recipe below)
Roasted Red Pepper Crostini Ingredients
- 3 roasted red peppers
- 1 oz. anchovies
- 1 oz. parmesan cheese
- 2 pinches of chives
- 1-inch slice of Italian bread or baguette
Roasted Red Pepper Instructions
- Toast Italian bread/baguette slice
- Chop remaining ingredients
- Mix remaining ingredients together
- Spread across toasted Italian bread/baguette
- Add to top of shellfish stew