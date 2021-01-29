Ed’s Lobster Bar cooks up classic and innovate seafood dishes

PIX11 Morning News

by: , , Marcia Parris

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — With a fresh take on seafood, Ed’s Lobster Bar is cooking up classic and innovative dishes daily.

Chef Ed McFarland cooked up his Shellfish Stew In-House recipe for PIX11 from his winter menu.

Ed’s Lobster Bar in SoHo is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Sag Harbor location is open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday to Sunday.

Recipe:

Shellfish Stew Ingredients

  • 8 mussels
  • 4 clams
  • 1 scallop
  • 1 butterflied jumbo shrimp
  • 1 lobster claw
  • 1 T. olive oil
  • 6 oz. clam juice
  • 6 oz. lobster stock
  • Pinch anchovy

Shellfish Stew Instructions

  1. Parcook lobster claw for 5 minutes in boiling water
  2. Heat 12” sauté pan
  3. Add oil
  4. Sear scallop and shrimp
  5. Add mussels and clams
  6. Add clam juice and lobster stock
  7. Bring to a boil
  8. Add pinch of anchovy
  9. Add lobster claw
  10. Cover
  11. Once mussels and clams are open, plate the dish in a bowl
  12. Add roasted red pepper crostini on top of dish (recipe below)

Roasted Red Pepper Crostini Ingredients

  • 3 roasted red peppers
  • 1 oz. anchovies
  • 1 oz. parmesan cheese
  • 2 pinches of chives
  • 1-inch slice of Italian bread or baguette

Roasted Red Pepper Instructions

  1. Toast Italian bread/baguette slice
  2. Chop remaining ingredients
  3. Mix remaining ingredients together
  4. Spread across toasted Italian bread/baguette
  5. Add to top of ramen

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss