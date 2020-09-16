‘Eat It To Beat It’ challenge promotes Prostate Cancer Awareness Month this September

New York— September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and in honor of promoting a healthy lifestyle, the Prostate Cancer Foundation has asked everyone to take on a simple challenge. It’s called “Eat it to beat it.”

All you have to do is incorporate nutritious super foods into your diet for 30 days.

Professor of Urology and Population Health at NYU School of Medicine and Prostate Cancer Foundation spokesperson, Dr. Stacy Loeb sat with PIX11 to tell us exactly how people can get involved with the challenge.

