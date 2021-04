NEW YORK — Pop-a-holics can celebrate because the doctor is in. A new season of “Dr. Pimple Popper” is underway on TLC.

Dr. Sandra Lee, known as Dr. Pimple Popper, takes viewers through the powerful journeys of patients with serious skin conditions.

Dr. Lee sat down with PIX11’s Marysol Castro to talk about the show’s new season, which features her most challenging cases to date.

“Dr. Pimple Popper” airs on TLC on Mondays at 9 p.m.