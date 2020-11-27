Dog psychology expert Cesar Millan shows off Halo, a game-changer for New York dog owners

Did you know that 10 million dogs are lost each year in the U.S. alone?

World renowned dog psychology expert and Halo co-founder Cesar Millan says that doesn’t need to be the case.

“With Halo, we give you the peace of mind that your dog is safe before an accident can happen. Combined with my step-by-step 21-day dog training program, the Halo System will teach people to have the best relationship with their dogs, while automatically keeping them safe in any location,” he told PIX11 Friday.

The Halo Collar is a four-in-one smart-dog system, making it a first for the industry, and is built on a mission of “no more lost dogs.”

Those four capabilities include smart fences, activity tracking, intuitive training, and GPS location.

Halo was designed with three main goals: safety, communication, and freedom has officially—and now, it has officially launched in New York.

Halo’s smart-fence feature allows users to create fully-closed virtual safe areas that allow your dog to safely roam off-leash inside the Halo fences you create.

Halo’s installation-free smart fences make the best in safety accessible to pet owners everywhere—even if they aren`t homeowners. Whether in the yard, at the dog park, at the beach, or on an adventure, Halo provides freedom and safety in any location.