DIY: How to make your own disinfectant cleaning wipes

NEW YORK — Can’t find disinfectant wipes anywhere? You’re not alone.

It’s time to take matters into your own hands, literally. You can make your own wipes at home with just a few simple items.

Popular Science Editor-in-Chief Corinne Iozzio joined the PIX11 Morning News to show us how to do it.

Materials needed



Large air-tight container (or empty wipe container)

1 roll of strong paper towels

3 1/2 cups of 70% rubbing alcohol

1 cup of cold water

1 tablespoon of dish soap

Instructions

1. Make your solution. Whether you’re DIY-ing disinfecting wipes or baby wipes, measure the water in a cup and then put the rest of the ingredients right into it. Mix well and let it sit.

2. Measure your towel roll against your container. Make sure to leave a space of at least 1 inch between the top of the roll and the lid of your container—this will make it easier to seal the container in case you pull more wipes than you actually need. You don’t need a measuring tape—it’s OK to eyeball it.

3. Cut the towel roll. A sharp knife will give you a cleaner cut, but a serrated knife will get you through the roll much quicker. This will be a bit of a workout depending on the kind of roll you get, but here’s a pro tip: Avoid taking the knife out once you start cutting.

4. Put the towel roll in the container and pour in the solution. Make sure to get it all over the towels, distributing the liquid as evenly as possible. Let it sit for two minutes.

5. Carefully remove the cardboard tube and pull your first wipe. If the tube is not soft enough, let it sit for an extra minute. Pull your first wipe out of the center (as you would store-bought wipes) and close your container.