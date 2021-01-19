Divorced woman asks for love stories, will give away wedding rings to one couple

After divorce, woman plans to give away wedding ring. A Virginia woman didn’t know what to do with her wedding ring once she was divorced. So, Christine Bonavita tells PIX11 sister station WAVY she decided to give them away to the person(s) with the best love story.

So, Christine Bonavita tells PIX11 sister station WAVY she decided to give her rings away to the person(s) with the best love story.

Bonavita plans to accept submissions until Feb. 1, and will spend the next two weeks reading each and every story.

In 250 words or less, Bonavita asks couples to explain how you have or will overcome 2020’s obstacles with hope, love, faith, laughter and marry the one you love. Submissions must include your full legal name, a recent photo taken within the last year of the both of you.

It’s open to anyone 18 and older, anywhere in the world.

You can email Bonavita your submission at Sharinghopeisdope@gmail.com