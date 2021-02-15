Dionne Warwick talks joining Twitter, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination, upcoming series about her life

NEW YORK — Dionne Warwick is a living legend.

Last week, she was announced as a nominee for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She has also been making waves on after joining Twitter and is known to make surprise appearances at online performances, including an appearance on the Verzuz episode with Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle.

Warwick sat down with PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe and discussed what she has been up to during the pandemic.

She talked about an upcoming collaboration with Chance the Rapper and a series in the works about her life and career.