Desus and Mero talk new book and bodega-inspired ice cream collab

NEW YORK CITY — A couple of “New York’s Very Own” have been shaking up the late night talk-show scene with their hit Showtime series.

The “Bodega Boys,” also known as beloved duo Desus and Mero, shared some of their life lessons from growing up in the Bronx.

Their first book, “God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons From the Bronx” comes out Sept. 22 and is available for pre-order now.

You don’t have to wait until then to get some of their wisdom. The pair are hosting a virtual book tour for their Bodega Hive this Saturday, Aug. 29, at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now at bodegahive.com and each ticket comes with a copy of their book.

Plus, the PIX11 Morning News team got to taste the duo’s new “Bodega Capsule” ice cream collaboration with OddFellows, with flavors inspired by your favorite bodega snacks The ice cream is available on the OddFellows website and in OddFellows stores.

Partial proceeds from ice cream sales will be donated to the Legal Aid Society.

The “Desus & Mero” show airs Sundays and Thursdays at 11 p.m. on Showtime.