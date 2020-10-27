Dating during the pandemic: Politics, social change become important topics

NEW YORK — The pandemic has caused so much in our lives to change. So why not change our dating habits?

Each year, the dating site Match holds its “Singles in America” study, and 2020 showed some unusual trends.

Politics and social change are increasingly important in the dating world nowadays.

Relationship expert Rachel DeAlto spoke to PIX11 to explain more on the survey.

