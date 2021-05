NEW YORK — You won’t be able to keep this detective sidelined for too long.

Darrin Henson plays Detective Ryan in the show “Double Cross,” and it looks like he’s on a mission this coming season.

Henson was joined by co-star, rapper Kiyanne, to talk about the gritty new season of “Double Cross.”

Both seasons of “Double Cross” are available to watch now on the streaming service, ALLBLK. Head to www.A-L-L-B-L-K.tv for more information.