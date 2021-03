NEW YORK — Sony Music released an animated video of the Christmas classic “Baby, Please Come Home.”

Of course, this rendition of the song is from legendary performer Darlene Love.

She talked about holiday music, her favorite Christmas songs, and whether or not we can expect a performance amid the pandemic.

This icon is also in the film “The Christmas Chronicles Part Two,” which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Catch Darlene Love’s virtual performance from Sony Hall Saturday at 8 p.m.

