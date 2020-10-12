This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Danny Seo’s edible maple & chocolate chip cookie dough — How many times have you eaten the cookie dough before you put it in the oven?

We know you’re not supposed to do that, but there is edible cookie dough that you can safely enjoy!

And the recipe is in Danny Seo’s new cookbook- “Naturally, Delicious Desserts.”

Danny Seo’s Edible Maple & Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

2 cups (about 7 oz.) almond flour

1 cup (about 3 1/8 oz.) oat flour

1/4 tsp. sea salt

1/2 cup pure maple syrup

1/4 cup almond butter

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup miniature dark chocolate chips

1. Sift almond flour, oat flour and salt in a medium bowl. Whisk together maple syrup, almond butter and vanilla in a separate small bowl.

2. Stir maple syrup mixture into flour mixture until evenly combined. Fold in chocolate chips. Cover and chill dough until ingredients are hydrated, about 1 hour.

Serves: 8

Active time: 5 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 5 minutes

