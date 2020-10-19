Dance Theater of Harlem brings ballet to the streets

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Dance Theater of Harlem goes viral— While the streets of New York city may have changed over the past few months due to the pandemic Dance Theater of Harlem brought back the beauty with a video of dancers throughout Harlem which has gone viral. The executive director of Dance Theater of Harlem, Anna Glass has more on that plus their “Vision Gala” called “We are Dance Theater of Harlem.

