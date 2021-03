This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — With remote learning becoming the new normal, hackers are busy finding new ways to pull off cyberattacks.

As a result, many parents and their children may soon find themselves at risk of getting hacked.

CEO of Connectsafely.org Larry Magid gives tips on how your family can protect themselves against cyberattacks.