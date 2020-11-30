Cyber Monday travel deals, discounts for 2021 and beyond

by: Marysol Castro, Nicole O'Neal

NEW YORK — Despite the pandemic, there may not be a better time to plan a vacation than right now.

Gabe Saglie, senior editor of Travelzoo, rounds up Cyber Monday travel deals and unprecedented discounts for 2021 and beyond.

