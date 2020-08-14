Creative Brooklyn couple takes date night all around New York City

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — One Brooklyn couple, Jasmine and Dean Gaskin, found a way to give their normal date night a sweet twist!

The Gaskins decided to take matters into their own hands by coming up with creative ways to keep their date nights fresh and new during the pandemic.

By setting up a table, chairs, candles and takeout meals from restaurants across the city, the Gaskins gave their date nights the refresher it needed. Jasmine and Dean Gaskin said this has helped them keep their romance alive during the pandemic.

