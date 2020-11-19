COVID vaccines and skepticism in the Black community

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Pfizer is one step closer to applying for emergency approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, but those who suffer the most COVID-related deaths and infection rates are the most skeptical.

A recent survey shows that only 32% of Black adults said they would get a vaccine, despite the fact they’re twice as likely to die from COVID and nearly five times as likely to be hospitalized.

Newark’s Dr. Sampson Davis, an ER doctor, discussed why there’s so much mistrust in the Black community over COVID.

