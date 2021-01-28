Could social media be hurting your relationship?

NEW YORK — Social media can be a good way to connect with friends and family, but it can also lead you to romanticize other people’s relationships, which can interfere with your own.

Instagram, Facebook and other social platforms can lead to distance with couples sitting in a room together, but on their phone — for some this happens every night, hours on end.

With several hashtags on Instagram ranging from #couplegoals to #bae as you scroll, you may also be establishing unrealistic goals for your own relationship.

Psychiatrist, Author and Host of WE TV’s Marriage Boot Camp, Dr. Ish Major spoke with PIX11’s Vanessa Freeman and Betty Nyguen about maintaining a healthy relationship with the internet and your loved ones. They talk about what to do if you’re a private person, but your partner wants to post you on their social media and how you can deal with a significant other who’s seemingly glued to their devices.