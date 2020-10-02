Coping with a miscarriage

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Millions of people have seen model Chrissy Teigen’s heartbreaking social media posts about her miscarriage.

One in four women suffer the loss of a pregnancy.

A lot of women and couples suffer in silence, while others use their own personal experience as a way to support others.

Jenn Stachula, a peer counselor with the Share Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support group spoke to PIX11 about experiencing loss and what this group means to others.

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

Share Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support has chapters across the country and right here in our area.

